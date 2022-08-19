HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has asked the public to help identify a man accused of luring two children into his vehicle Wednesday.
The children — a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — said they were approached by a man in a dark-colored Subaru Forester around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West in Huntington.
The vehicle had a passenger-side doughnut tire and the driver was the sole occupant. The man, whom the children did not know, was described as being a heavy-set white man in his 30s or 40s, clean-shaven and bald, and he had a skull tattoo on his upper right arm.
According to the police department, the man offered the children $20 to babysit. The man drove the children to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue.
The man then asked the boy to get out of the vehicle to inspect a tire, driving off when the boy got out. Police say the driver ignored the girl’s request to be let out, but she was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle.
The children were not injured.
To report information about the incident or vehicle, call the police department’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1034. For anonymous tips, call the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:01 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 4:01 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:27 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 19th Street.
Information report, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 7, 200 block of 19th Street.
Information report, 9:05 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 28th Street.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 4 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Thursday, corner of West 8th Street and Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of Norwood Road.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. July 16, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outbuilding, 10:56 a.m. Thursday, 3400 block of Park Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Tuesday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 4:05 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Harvey Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Delores Chaney, 56, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Chaney with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jeremiah Matthew Kidd, 23, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Kidd with possession of controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was set at $8,000.
David Bryant Burgess, 60, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Burgess with strangulation, domestic battery, brandishing and domestic assault. Bond was set at $10,000.
Christopher Grant Cummings, 31, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Cummings with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.
Colby Michael Dewitt, 24, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Dewitt with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.