The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Subaru Forester

A 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl say they were approached Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Huntington by a man in a dark-colored Subaru Forester.

 Courtesy of the Huntington Police Department

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has asked the public to help identify a man accused of luring two children into his vehicle Wednesday.

The children — a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — said they were approached by a man in a dark-colored Subaru Forester around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West in Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.