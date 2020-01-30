HUNTINGTON — Ohio officers shot and wounded a suspect during a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday that ended in northeastern Kentucky, police said.
The pursuit began in Scioto County, Ohio, when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop due to an obstructed registration plate and the driver fled, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
Shots were fired twice from the fleeing vehicle at the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department, which was assisting in the pursuit, police said. Portsmouth, Ohio, police returned fire, wounding the driver as the pursuit on U.S. 23 crossed into Kentucky, the statement said.
The pursuit ended in Greenup County when Portsmouth officers performed an intervention maneuver, and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.
The driver, Amanda Ann Cochran, 31, of Ironton, had three active warrants and was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Cochran was booked in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The passenger, John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, was taken to a Kentucky jail on multiple charges including trafficking in heroin, meth and marijuana; possession of heroin and meth; and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, police said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
DVP violation, obstructing, domestic assault, 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen property, 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, 1 Highlander Way.
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, 28th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Jan. 23, Fairfax Drive.
Warrant service, 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service, 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 24th Street.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Andrew Marcus, 35, was incarcerated at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felony third-offense shoplifting and misdemeanor second-offense shoplifting. Bond was $25,000.