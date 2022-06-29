HUNTINGTON — Police determined a man found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington had self-inflicted injuries.
The Herald-Dispatch does not typically report suicides; however, an exception has been made due to the public setting.
An alert from Cabell County 911 indicated the death happened inside the hospital, which is in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The incident was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, and the 911 alert noted that the man was already deceased at that time.
A spokesperson for St. Mary’s Medical Center declined to comment and referred questions to the Huntington Police Department. No other information was provided.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Brandishing, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2 p.m. May 26, 1100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Battery, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Shoplifting, destruction of property, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, counterfeiting, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. June 19, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 6:45 p.m. June 25, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 15th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 4th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Vanessa Boyd, 43, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraud and false pretense. Bond was set at $25,000.
Amanda Lee Burns, 41, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with two counts of destruction of property. Bond was set at $2,000.
