HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a business Thursday morning.
At around 8 a.m., a woman robbed a gas station in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, according to Cabell County 911 dispatch.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a business Thursday morning.
At around 8 a.m., a woman robbed a gas station in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, according to Cabell County 911 dispatch.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said a gas station employee reported a white woman demanded money and threatened to have been in possession of a gun.
She was seen in a black hoodie with a pink Under Armour logo on the front, dark gray pants and black shoes on surveillance camera.
The woman was last seen running from the store heading south.
The woman was described as thin with possibly light brown hair, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and missing several teeth.
No arrests have been made yet in the investigation.
To report information regarding the incident, call HPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:54 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 4200 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 5th Street.
First-degree arson, 12:54 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of North Inwood Drive.
Information report, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 17th Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 1, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Ridgewood Road.
Embezzlement of $1,000 or more, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28, 3100 block of Route 60.
Trespass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 11th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Andrew Ryan Moore, 33, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Moore with burglary. Bond was set at $15,000.
George Henry Anderson II, 48, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Anderson with six counts of fraudulent use of an access device and financial exploitation of an elderly person. Bond was set at $100,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.