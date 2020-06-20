WAYNE — A man allegedly staying in the Huntington area is wanted by police after stealing two vehicles, crashing both and fleeing from officers twice in Wayne County.
Members of the Wayne Police Department had initiated a traffic stop in Wayne at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect, Jason McClure, believed to be from Shady Spring but staying in Huntington, fled the scene, wrecked a stolen vehicle south of Wayne on W.Va. 152 and fled the scene on foot.
Police said he stole another vehicle around 4 a.m. Friday before crashing it near the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department, then changing into overalls and fleeing on foot again. McClure is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and being “covered in tattoos.” He is wanted on multiple warrants.
If seen in the area, residents are asked to call 911.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering auto, 3:30 a.m. Friday, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:39 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Battery, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 9:15 p.m. Thursday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Battery, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Bradley Road.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:24 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Charleston Avenue.
Domestic battery, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Warrant service/execution, fugitive from justice, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 22nd Street and 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:24 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 5th Street and 7th Avenue.
Information report, 8:18 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, midnight Thursday, 600 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 10:02 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Amanda Elizabeth Rucker, 31, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County incarcerated her on a bailpiece charge. Bond was not set.
Amanda Joy Rivera, 40, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with fingerprint refusal and domestic battery, third offense. Bond was set at $7,500.
Jared Patrick Price, 34, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery and escape. Bond was set at $35,000.