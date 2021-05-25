HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday at the intersection of 10th Street West and Adams Avenue.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., and it involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The vehicle left the scene.
The motorcycle rider, Richard Wellman, 68, of The Villages, Florida, was taken to a local hospital for critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
Kathy Wellman, 63, also of The Villages, Florida, and a passenger on the motorcycle, also was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses described the vehicle that fled the scene as a small, maroon, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3, with front-end damage. A vehicle matching the description was recovered by HPD patrol officers Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or the identity of the driver is encouraged to call 911 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of 10th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5:15 p.m. Monday, West 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI — minor in vehicle, 3:26 p.m. Monday, 24th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:18 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue Rear.
Deceased person, 10:15 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 28th Street.
Deceased person, 2:19 p.m. Monday, Oney Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:16 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Parkway Drive.
Information report, 9:55 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:43 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 10:23 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 9:29 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Wilson Court.
Warrant service/execution, 7:29 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of James River Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Preston Spitler, 22, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation and capias. Bond was not set.
Curtis David Burdine Jr., 50, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, improper registration and a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Ronald Lee Frye II, 30, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. Bond was not set.