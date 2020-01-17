BARBOURSVILLE — Police in Barboursville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said stole a welding machine from Lowe’s.
Sometime this week, a man at Lowe’s placed a Lincoln Electric 120-volt wire feed welder inside his shopping cart, according to a Facebook post made by the Barboursville Police Department on Wednesday.
“But apparently he forgot he didn’t have $560.00 in his wallet (the price for real Welders) so he just walked out with the welder, threw it in his car and drove away,” according to the post.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call 304-736-5203, ext 406.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150 and possession of a controlled substance, 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, no operator’s license, insurance required, DUI less than .150 and defective equipment, 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, 9th Avenue and 1st Street.
Intoxicating substances, 5:14 p.m. Monday, Doulton Avenue and 17th Street.
DUI less than .150, stolen auto/auto theft and no operator’s license, 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution and possession of a controlled substance, 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Lea Ellen Blevins, 35, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, no operators and DUI. Bond was $28,500.
Thomas Steven Napier, 49, was jailed at 5:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with attempt to breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was $5,000.
Brian Keith Tomblin, 41, was jailed at 5:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with attempt to breaking and entering and petit larceny. He was also charged with a probation violation. Bond was $5,000.