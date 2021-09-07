HUNTINGTON — Huntington detectives are working to piece together the final moments of a man’s life before he died after being shot while driving in the city over the weekend.
Interim Police Chief Eric Corder said Reginald Boggs, 55, crashed a vehicle into a building in the 800 block of 7th Avenue on Sunday. During their investigation, police found he suffered an apparent gunshot wound before the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police are asking acquaintances of Boggs who may know of the whereabouts and activities in the days prior to his death to contact Detective K. Miller at 304-696-4420, ext. 1033, or the department’s tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:12 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Charleston Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 7:27 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 6:37 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 12th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:57 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:17 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
No motor vehicle inspection, improper registration, no operator’s license and possession of a controlled substance, 12:17 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Aug. 23, 1100 block of Adams Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 3, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jared Matthew Bogle, 30, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child neglect with risk of injury, obstructing, domestic battery and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $39,000.
Clarence Lee Prater, 33, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver heroin. Bond was not set.
Bobby Ray Thompson, 35, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.