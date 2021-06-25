HUNTINGTON — Law enforcement will conclude the search of a Carter County, Kentucky, pond for clues on what happened to missing 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet, but Huntington police remain mum on what, if anything, was found.
Overstreet was reported missing to police by West Virginia Child Protective Services in May after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet, her father, over custody issues in Kentucky. But Overstreet told Huntington police and CPS he had given the child to CPS two weeks prior. No record of such transfer was found, and police believe the child was last in his custody May 1.
Several search warrants have been executed in the weeks since, and Overstreet was jailed at Western Regional Jail on unrelated charges.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, this week the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Huntington Police Department and FBI, on property owned by Shannon Overstreet, who police call a “person of interest” but not a suspect in the case.
The pond was drained so investigators could search the water and the surface below for evidence in the infant’s disappearance. The search was expected to conclude Friday evening.
Anything recovered in the search will be analyzed to assess its evidentiary value, Cornwell said.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
Anyone who has information about the Overstreets during this time, especially from May 2-10, are asked to contact HPD.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday.
Battery, 4 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Warrant service, 3:30 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 7:34 p.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous, no proof of insurance, fleeing in a vehicle, leaving scene with property damage, 7:50 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 6:13 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 12:29 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Crotty Street.
Domestic battery, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Chase Street.
Warrant service, 12:54 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:37 a.m. April 27, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:20 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Piedmont Road.
Petit larceny, 9:34 a.m. June 21, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny and battery, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and warrant service, 2:16 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Clemens Court.
Breaking and entering an auto, 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Daniel Barton, 33, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $40,000.
Mendy Kay Cunningham, 40, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $40,000.
Dreama Dawn Viars, 33, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.