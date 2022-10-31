PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A 36-year-old Portsmouth man was killed over the weekend, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
The victim was identified as Chad A. Sissel, 36, of 6th Street in Portsmouth, according to Jason B. Hedrick, Portsmouth's deputy chief of police.
Police received a call about 5 p.m. Saturday that a resident had discovered a deceased man in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue, according to a police report.
Patrol officers and Portsmouth fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene and found a man lying behind a shed.
The initial investigation indicated he was the victim of a homicide.
The Scioto County Coroner's Office responded and transported the body to Montgomery County for an autopsy and a determination of the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the apparent homicide is asked to contact Detective Shepherd at 740-354-1600.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Auto tampering, 2:15 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
Attempt to commit arson, fourth-degree arson, domestic battery, 8:32 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Obedience to police officers, 12:58 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 19th Street and 10 1/2 alley.
Battery, 1:12 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 22nd Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 3 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:07 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 7th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:50 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Maurice Reed, 28, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Reed with obstructing, destruction of property and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $60,000.
Tyrone Steve Scales, 50, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Scales with attempt to commit arson, fourth-degree arson, and domestic battery. Bond was set at $18,000.
Bobby Ray Thompson, 36, was jailed at 10:11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Thompson with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Steven Michael Wolford, 30, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Wolford with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000.
Austin Blayke Adkins, 22, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Adkins with two counts of battery, destruction of property, and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $10,500 cash only.
