HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with possession of a firearm on school property Thursday morning.
Huntington Police responded at about 4:40 a.m. to St. Mary’s School of Nursing for a report of a man who refused to leave the property.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with possession of a firearm on school property Thursday morning.
Huntington Police responded at about 4:40 a.m. to St. Mary’s School of Nursing for a report of a man who refused to leave the property.
According to the criminal complaint, a Cabell County dispatcher advised police that the man may have had a gun in the 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
A police officer saw the man in the entrance of the lobby with a backpack that had a pistol inside. The gun was not loaded.
The man was not booked in jail, but he was charged with a misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school property.
The following information was provided by the Scioto County Sheriff's Department:
A Wheelersburg, Ohio, man was arrested and charged with raping two minors, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.
Travis Tyler Risner, 23, was located at his residence and taken to the sheriff's office for an interview. He was later charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree importuning.
Thoroughman said his office was contacted Thursday afternoon about a report of a 3-year-old child who was sexually assaulted.
The investigation revealed that a 10-year-old victim could have been involved as well.
Thoroughman said the investigation could involve more victims. Risner's bond was set at $210,000.
To report information regarding the investigation, contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:20 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Information report, 3:17 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Battery, 4 p.m. Feb. 12, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Battery, 1 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Information report, 7 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
Possession of a firearm on school property, 4:40 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.