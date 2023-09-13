PRICHARD, W.Va. — A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday in an early morning collision with a vehicle on U.S. 52.
West Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle wreck at approximately 6:15 a.m. in Prichard.
According to State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy, the driver of a Buick Encore, Daniel Stephens, 49, of Wayne, was on Centerville Road at the intersection.
Maddy said Stephens failed to yield at the intersection when he struck a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old David Brewer of Prichard.
Brewer was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Stephens was treated for minor injuries.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Littering, 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 23rd Street and Artisan Avenue.
Insurance required, fraudulent schemes, defective equipment, possession of a controlled substance, 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Vehicle security, improper use or registration card, plate or permit, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 5 p.m. Monday, address not listed.
Illegal camping, 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Runaway juvenile, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Obstructing or false information to officer, fleeing, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Information report, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing in vehicle, 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 18th Street and 7th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, address not listed.
Information report, 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Found property, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 100 block of South Walnut Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 8, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 20th Street and 11th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, trespassing other than a structure, persons prohibited of a firearm, 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5 1/2 alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Rocco Doto Jr., 41, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Doto with concealed weapon with no permit. Bond was set at $22,600.
Jason R. Yochum, 43, was jailed at midnight Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Yochum with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.