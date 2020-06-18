PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A Proctorville, Ohio, man was charged with domestic violence for the third time in three months after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend.
Richard Vannucci was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence Wednesday, according to the Proctorville Police Department.
According to a news release from the department, police were dispatched Wednesday to the Front Street Apartments on a call alleging a domestic violence situation. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a female standing outside the building who had a laceration on her check.
The woman said her boyfriend, Vannucci, had stabbed her with a kitchen knife before leaving the apartment.
Officers found him shortly after and took him to the Lawrence County Jail.
Vannucci has been arrested and charged with domestic violence three times in the past three months, PPD said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, noon Wednesday, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 18th Street.
Open container, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering of auto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Holswade Drive.
Information report, 1:45 p.m. June 11, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of a dwelling, 10:47 a.m. June 11, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license and DUI less than .150, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Kevin Scott Fox, 35, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $50,000.
Michael Allan Folks, 27, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Terrell McNeil, 25, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Harold Roy Midkiff Jr., 34, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, prohibited person with a firearm, driving suspended for DUI and improper registration. Bond was not set.