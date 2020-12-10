PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Proctorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects regarding theft from the elderly at the Kroger in Proctorville on Friday.
The department posted several images of the male and female suspects on its Facebook page.
“The female subject in these photographs will distract shoppers by speaking severely broken English and asking for help locating items. The male subject will then steal items from the shoppers’ purses while they are distracted,” the post said.
Police said the two subjects are wanted for questioning.
“From the video obtained from Kroger’s it’s apparent that the pair has previously pulled this scheme,” the post went on to say. “The pair attempted to distract another female in the store before switching to the current victim.”
There are surveillance photos on the Proctorville Police Department’s Facebook page.
“We would like to speak with the other female in the last photograph,” the post said, “although she might not be aware the pair attempted to steal her purse before switching to the current victim.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Proctorville Police Department at 740-886-6366 or 304-972-2928.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, petit larceny, midnight Nov. 2, 600 block of 10th Street.
Stolen auto, auto theft, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:20 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 Piedmont Road.
Deceased person, noon Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service/execution, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 12:48 a.m. Monday, 3100 block of Riverside Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Joseph Alexander Bails, 30, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with warrant on a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Robert Francis Nibert, 52, was jailed at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a probation hold on a convicted felon. Bond was not set.