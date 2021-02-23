HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Prostitution, 8:23 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:45 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:22 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Found property, 1:25 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Sunday, 400 block of 22nd Street.
Information report, 2:25 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jimmy Herman Farley, 39, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and six warrants. Bond was $80,000 cash-only.
Patrick Edward Williams, 52, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property. Bond was $26,500.
Justin Ed Henry Anderson, 35, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $7,800.
Lora Lee Maynard, 26, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.