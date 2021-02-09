FORT GAY, W.Va. — Two people were arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit led to a crash in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County.
Richard Lee Cook, 18, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing from an officer, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, destruction of property and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Rosetta Gunter, of Morehead, Kentucky, is charged with fleeing on foot. She was also jailed on an active fugitive drug warrant from Kentucky.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said road patrol attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle when the driver sped up. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed and the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Assisted by the drug enforcement unit, a road patrol deputy later located both suspects in a wooded area nearby and took them into custody.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Ashland.
Cook was housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, but Gunter was not listed as an inmate Monday morning.
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 11:22 p.m. Sunday, first block of Camelot Drive.
Found property, 1:47 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Destruction of property and DUI less than .150, 4:01 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Paraphernalia, 1:39 p.m. Friday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:58 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ashley Marie Louk, 32, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with escape. Bond was not set.
John Dale Lockhart, 45, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, improper motor vehicle inspection, driving suspended, no insurance and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Scott Stevens, 26, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.