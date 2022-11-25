The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ELEANOR, W.Va. — A man who barricaded himself in his home and was shot by Putnam County deputies Wednesday has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers were attempting to conduct a wellness check Wednesday at Camelot Mobile Home Village near Eleanor, West Virginia.

