ELEANOR, W.Va. — A man who barricaded himself in his home and was shot by Putnam County deputies Wednesday has died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officers were attempting to conduct a wellness check Wednesday at Camelot Mobile Home Village near Eleanor, West Virginia.
Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor, was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds the next morning.
“The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the public and requests the community to keep all parties involved in their thoughts and prayers as we continue to navigate through this difficult situation,” Chief Deputy Shane Shamblin said in a news release.
Sheriff Robert “Bobby” Eggleton placed himself on leave pending the investigation, as he was involved in the incident.
First responders were originally called to the scene to check on a person who was reported to be suicidal.
According to information from the sheriff’s office, deputies went inside and found Hall barricaded in the home with a firearm pointed at them. The deputies tried to de-escalate the situation hours before entering the home to prevent Hall from harming himself, according to the release.
Shamblin said more information will be released when available.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:22 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, breaking and entering auto, 3:22 a.m. Friday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 7:14 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 29th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:05 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 7:01 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:35 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 18th Street.
Information report, 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, Highlander Way.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Steve Andrew Auxier, 36, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Auxier with two counts of breaking and entering, fraud access device, false pretenses and petit larceny. Bond was set at $28,300.
