TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Putnam County Magistrate Court:
GUN AT SCHOOL: A 31-year-old Scott Depot, West Virginia, man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found him with a handgun on school property in Teays Valley.
Dustin R. Allen is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm on school property, according to criminal complaints from Putnam County Magistrate Court.
While on patrol Tuesday, Putnam County deputies spotted a suspicious man and woman attempting to avoid police by walking toward a school near the intersection of U.S. 35 and Teays Valley Road in Teays Valley. Though the name of the school was not listed in reports, the nearby intersection indicates it was Teays Valley Christian School.
The two continued to act suspiciously while walking on the sidewalk toward the school door, complaints state, prompting the officer to approach them.
The woman was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for petit larceny in Putnam County. The man, identified as Allen, was discovered as having a black revolver in his possession. He was also found to be convicted of first-degree robbery in 2012, making it illegal for him to have a gun.
Allen was arrested and taken to Western Regional Jail later that evening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Littering, 4:10 p.m. Monday, 20th Street/6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:50 a.m. Monday, Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Kevin Wayne Hedrick, 44, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Brandon James West, 24, was incarcerated at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.