MILTON — A Winfield, West Virginia, man was arrested on a drug charge Thursday after Milton police responded to calls of a possible impaired driver.
Elijah Carter, 39, of Winfield, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Milton police charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A bond had not been set as of press time Friday.
According to the Milton Police Department, police were called Thursday afternoon to a call of a possible impaired driver at a gas station when Lt. Kyle O’Dell allegedly found Carter passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a gas pump.
A search of his vehicle allegedly yielded marijuana and heroin.
The defendant was taken into custody and transported to Western Regional Jail as a result.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:47 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 6:03 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Battery, 3:25 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington.
Stolen auto, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Rotary Road.
Deceased person, 1 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Forgery and uttering, 800 block of 8th Avenue, 9 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 31st Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Calvin Jermaine Audu, 40, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of retaliation against a public employee or official. Bond was not set.
Marion Wade Martin, 48, was jailed at 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Robert Benjamin Belding, 28, was jailed at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Brian Edwin Midkiff, 33, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and obstructing. Bond was not set.