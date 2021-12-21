HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County man was caught by the Transportation Security Administration with a loaded handgun at Yeager Airport in Charleston on Tuesday.
Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the TSA, said the passenger was carrying his loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight. The gun was loaded with 10 bullets.
Once TSA officers discovered the handgun, they notified police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm. The man, a resident of Scott Depot, West Virginia, also faces a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.
It is the sixth firearm found at the airport this year.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Warrant service, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Buffington Street.
Grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. Monday, unit block of 13th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for driving while intoxicated and DUI greater than .150, 8 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 8th Street.
Found property, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, 1:11 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 11:47 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 9:53 a.m. Dec. 1, 2800 block of Saltwell Road.
Fleeing from an officer without a vehicle and domestic assault, 12:53 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Turner Road.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:45 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:52 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
