WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Liberty, West Virginia, man with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Newton T. Blevins, 60, was indicted Tuesday on a single charge of first-degree murder, according to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Blevins’ wife, Kim Blevins, 47, was shot about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019, at her home on Sulug Road in Liberty. Police allege Newton Blevins shot her before turning the gun on himself.
While Sheriff Steve Deweese said the alleged shooter had about a 50-50 chance of survival, he survived and was later charged with murder by police.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Found property, 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Information report, 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Intoxicating substance and prohibited acts, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, petit larceny, and breaking and entering an auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance and battery, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Grand larceny and attempt to commit a felony, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Richard Kansala, 33, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Ann Runk, 48, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Roy Antron Welch Jr., 34, was jailed at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with counterfeit and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.