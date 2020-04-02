20200402-hd-blotter 2.jpg
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card in Hurricane, W.Va., last month.

Putnam County Sheriff Steven Deweese said the man is accused of entering a gas station in Hurricane at about 12:39 p.m. March 18, where he used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the store. The man is also believed to have used the card at three other locations in the county from March 18-20.

Deputies believe the man drives a gold Chevrolet Silverado with a camouflage stripe along the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Justin Veith at 304-951-9844.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 2 p.m. March 27, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 18th Street.

Domestic battery, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Obstructing traffic, 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.

Domestic battery and destruction of property, 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Justin Brett Brumfield, 20, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Codie Mack Starks, 25, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to appear. Bond was not set.

