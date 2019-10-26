HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Recovered stolen auto, 4:58 p.m. Thursday, 10th Street and 10 1/2 alley.
Domestic violence petition violation, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, stalking first offense, 11:47 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Brandishing, counterfeiting, 8:10 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Roby Road.
Felony destruction of property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:39 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 7th Street West.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Ny-Thau Jozaphine Brown, 22, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tracy Renee McNeely, 38, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Adam Tyler Workman, 26, was jailed at 12:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, destruction of property and domestic assault. Bond was $35,000.
Charles Woodrow McCallister, 75, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense DUI, second-offense driving on a revoked license, no insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection and expired registration. Bond was not set.
Brandon David Francis, 21, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.