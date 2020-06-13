MILTON — Two individuals were jailed after Milton police allegedly found more than an ounce of crystal meth Thursday when responding to reports of suspicious activity at a gas station.
Tawney Perdue, 32, of Barboursville, and Rodney May, 33, of Fraziers Bottom, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. They were housed at Western Regional Jail at 2:40 a.m. Friday.
According to the Milton Police Department, a patrol officer was approached at a gas station Thursday evening by a person complaining about three individuals allegedly shoplifting and using drugs in the restroom.
As the officer attempted to locate the individuals, another person approached him and said the three people were leaving the area in an SUV. The officer followed the vehicle, which was allegedly driving erratically, and stopped it on Johns Creek Road near a park-and-ride nearby.
The police allege when the officer approached the vehicle, the individuals were showing signs of being under the influence of drugs and he asked them to exit the vehicle. Officers allegedly found inside the car a small bag of a crystal-like substance in the rear floorboard by the rear passenger’s feet. One of the women also admitted to having crystal meth concealed on her person before turning it over to police.
Overall, more than an ounce of crystal meth was recovered in multiple containers, along with scales and other paraphernalia.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, 12:19 p.m. Friday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Brandishing, 9:28 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 5 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Buffington Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 4:30 p.m. June 1, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Destruction of property, grand larceny and breaking and entering, noon June 6, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Overdose, midnight Thursday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Malicious or unlawful assault, destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Dazhan Chavise McCallister, 20, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Teresa Darline Holstein, 45, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of meth. Bond was not set.