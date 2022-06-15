GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Explosion and Investigation Bureau is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible for arson fires set earlier this month, according to a news release.
The fire was reported at 1:21 a.m. June 1 in the parking lot of the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, where an Ohio Department of Transportation tractor and road grader owned by Gallia County were intentionally set on fire, according to the release.
The state fire marshal investigators believe these fires are connected to other recent fires in Greenfield Township and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible.
Anyone with information about the arson can call the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
Petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, no block listed, Collis 1/2 Alley.
Trespassing, 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, midnight May 1, 400 block of 30th Street.
Petit larceny, stolen or lost registration, 9:30 p.m. June 10, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Guyan Street, Guyandotte.
Trespassing, 5 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Petit larceny, noon May 28, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 7:51 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dustin Robert Kinser, 36, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $30,000.
Daniel Reece Panell, 35, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Marissa Noel Sowards, 30, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $30,000.
Frank Alan Cosco II, 54, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation and escape. Bond was set at $10,000.