HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery and brandishing, 10:10 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Automobile breaking and entering, 1:42 p.m. Saturday, 500 11th Street.
Deceased person, 12:15 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Friday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Malicious wounding and robbery, 3 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Amy Denise Berry Marcum, 36, was jailed at 11 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.