HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:21 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 2:21 a.m. Friday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Robbery, 1:48 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Domestic battery, domestic assault, 10:42 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Battery, 10 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic assault, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.
Delivery of a controlled substance, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, 500 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, domestic assault, 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Breaking and entering, 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of 2nd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:14 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:52 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 29th Street.
Auto theft, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 4:29 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 14th Street and 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Thursday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:36 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 4th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Randall Charles, 55, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Donald Lee Estepp, 50, was jailed at 10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Charlene Rene Johnson, 32, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a circuit warrant. Bond was not set.
Marquis Kiiyhan Lewis, 39, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Jaelin Michael Whittaker, 25, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
David Mack Blair II, 24, was jailed 7:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI and possession of domestic assault with display of weapon. Bond was not set.
Dalton Colby Fondren, 24, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Blake Sheppard, 23, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and violation of protective order. Bond was set at $22,000.
Travis Gene Blankinship, 37, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and malicious wounding. Bond was set at $50,000.
Bryce Devin Willis, 22, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of stolen vehicle, alteration of title/registration/permit and a warrant. Bond was set at $15,000.
Donna Sue Webb, 56, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Brenton Lee Glover, 35, was jailed at 3 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was set at $75,000.