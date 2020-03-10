HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Petit larceny, 12 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 2nd Street.

Trespassing and shoplifting, 8:47 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 7:22 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.

Shoplifting, trespassing and warrant service/execution, 6 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Robbery, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

Battery, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.

Information report, 12:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images, 12 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 4:10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Cedar Street.

Cynthia Rose Faulkner, 38, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.

Michael Scott Fitzpatrick, Jr., 31, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was not set.

Myranda Moore, 40, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.

John Edward Spears, 58, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $11,000.

Devin Chase Castle, 22, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.