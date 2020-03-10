HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, 12 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Trespassing and shoplifting, 8:47 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 7:22 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Shoplifting, trespassing and warrant service/execution, 6 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Robbery, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 12:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images, 12 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Cynthia Rose Faulkner, 38, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.
Michael Scott Fitzpatrick, Jr., 31, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
Myranda Moore, 40, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.
John Edward Spears, 58, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $11,000.
Devin Chase Castle, 22, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.