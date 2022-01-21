HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:25 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 2:40 a.m. Friday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Shoplifting, 4:25 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Robbery, 11 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 20th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 3 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:07 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 10:48 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 9:44 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:44 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Information report, 9:35 p.m. Jan. 6, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021, 200 block of Clemm Street.
Information report, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Battery, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11:22 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 100 block of West Oakland Avenue.
Unauthorized dumping, midnight Dec. 30, 2021, 500 block of 31st Street.
Battery of a police office, firefighter or EMS, 1:24 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 12th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bobby Lee Sisk, 49, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with parole hold. Bond was not set.
Jack David Kain, 40, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Coy Dean Wayne Kidd, 28, was jailed at 7:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and DUI with drugs. Bond was not set.
David Scott Cole, 27, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with probation hold. Bond was not set.
Jamie Craddock, 32, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Charles Rene Butler, 56, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a home confinement probation. Bond was not set.