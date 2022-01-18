HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 8:36 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 9:23 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:18 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Wilson Place, Guyandotte.
Paraphernalia, 4:45 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 8th Avenue and 9th Street.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, 2:40 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Robbery, 10:35 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 5 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 30th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 14, 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, 10:22 a.m. May 26, 2021, 1000 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:50 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Wilson Place, Guyandotte.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 1:36 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Seth Haynes, 19, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Stephen James Hall, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and assault. Bond was not set.
Matthew Wade Fowler, 34, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Kajun Russel Cossin, 36, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with bond violation. Bond was set at $1,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.