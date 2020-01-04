HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Warrant service/execution, 1:04 a.m. Friday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and warrant service/execution, 8:37 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 8 p.m. Thursday, 13th Street and 6 1/2 Alley.
Information report, 4:17 p.m. Thursday, 29th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Warrant service/execution and being a fugitive from justice, 3:18 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 10:51 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 14th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 12:28 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Emily Renee Garvin, 23, was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $40,000.
Teonea Michelle Rowe, 23, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kamar Jamal Tuft, 28, was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Tyler Carico, 33, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $20,000.
Brenda Lynn Asbury-Melvin, 62, was jailed at 6 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Joshua Dale Elkins, 35, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third-offense driving revoked and prohibited acts. Bond was $7,500.
Brandon Baker Watts, 25, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sexual assault, burglary and third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was $25,000.