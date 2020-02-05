HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Robbery, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:39 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 7 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:22 a.m. Monday, 8th Street and 8 1/2 alley.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 3:36 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 3:07 p.m. Monday, North High Street and 7th Avenue.
Assault, 2:18 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 2:08 p.m. Monday, Bridge Street and Buffington Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:50 p.m. Monday, 18th Street and Williams Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:43 p.m. Monday, 18th Street and Williams Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:55 p.m. Monday, 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.
False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, 3 p.m. Jan. 16, 1000 block of West 6th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 7 a.m. Jan. 24, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
Breaking and entering, 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jeffrey Linton Meadows, 57, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Steven Charles Romans, 45, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kevin Christopher Laudermilt, 28, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Wayne Henry, 56, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.
Roy Lee Bills, 54, was jailed at noon Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Shannon Ray Maxie, 41, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
Alexander Nive Mills, 36, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $110,000 cash only.