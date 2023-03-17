HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:16 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Found property, 4:16 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block Auburn Road.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 11:38 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 10:32 p.m. Thurssday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Second-degree robbery, 8 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:36 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 31st Street.
Warrant service or execution, 7:34 p.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, 6th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 2:54 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 18th Street and Doulton Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 2:56 a.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, Oakland Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 6 p.m. March 9, 200 block of Main Street Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 1:12 p.m. March 14, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:09 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Fredrick Richard Crozier, 26, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Crozier with second-degree robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.
Kenneth Ray Buskirk II, 45, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Buskirk with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Kimberly Diane McCann, 41, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McCann with delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jessica Brooke Ellis, 41, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Ellis with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
Angela Dawn Scaggs, 51, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Scaggs with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
Zachary Isaiah Tackett, 23, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Tackett with bond violation. Bond was not set.
