The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:32 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Breaking and entering, petit larceny, destruction of property, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Warrant service or execution, fugitive from justice, 12:43 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.

Illegal camping, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, no block listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Embezzlement less than $1,000, 3 p.m. March 11, 500 block of 4th Avenue.

Robbery, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 28th Street.

Shoplifting, 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marion Court.

Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property, petit larceny, 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Grand larceny, auto tampering, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 11:47 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.

Battery, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 17th Street.

Lost or stolen registration, midnight Tuesday, 800 block of 25th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Brian Keith Flint, 29, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation and escape. Bond was not set.

Jubel Shane Ross II, 25, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Torrey Jerome Baker Jr., 26, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, speeding and driving revoked. Bond was not set.

Jaylin Briggs-Fortune, 26, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.

Dustin Boyd Kimball, 34, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and a warrant. Bond was not set.

Travis Lee Johnson, 27, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $3,000.

Barry Michael Alford, 40, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.

Aaron Christopher Vance, 40, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

Steven Michael Cooper, 35, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.

William Keith Patterson, 50, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.