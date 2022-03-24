HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:32 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, destruction of property, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, fugitive from justice, 12:43 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Illegal camping, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, no block listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Embezzlement less than $1,000, 3 p.m. March 11, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Robbery, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marion Court.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Grand larceny, auto tampering, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:47 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.
Battery, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 17th Street.
Lost or stolen registration, midnight Tuesday, 800 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brian Keith Flint, 29, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation and escape. Bond was not set.
Jubel Shane Ross II, 25, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Torrey Jerome Baker Jr., 26, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, speeding and driving revoked. Bond was not set.
Jaylin Briggs-Fortune, 26, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Dustin Boyd Kimball, 34, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Travis Lee Johnson, 27, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $3,000.
Barry Michael Alford, 40, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Aaron Christopher Vance, 40, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Steven Michael Cooper, 35, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
William Keith Patterson, 50, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.