HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at midnight Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Buffington Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, midnight Monday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 14th Street.
Shoplifting, 6:34 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 7:02 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 11th Avenue.
Found property, 5 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:36 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance and warrant service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, noon Saturday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 11:59 p.m. Saturday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kiaraica Nicole Hayes, 29, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving and transferring stolen property, left of center, fugitive from justice and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Melvin Damon Jones, 27, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Melissa Jo McNealy, 29, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and DUI. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Erick Wayne Arthur, 40, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was $12,000.
