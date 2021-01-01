Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.

Robbery — second degree, 11:09 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Burglary, entering of dwelling or outhouse, 9:05 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Slater Court.

Petit larceny, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.

Information report, noon Dec. 7, 100 block of 13th Street.

Petit larceny, noon Monday, 2800 block of North Staunton Road.

Possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.

Deceased person, 8 a.m. Jan. 2, Perry Avenue.

Information report, 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Ferguson Road.

Shoplifting — first and second offense, possession of a controlled substance, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, malicious or unlawful assault, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 2nd Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Kevin George Yancey, 34, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with warrant-1, DUI second offense, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm, SRL/miscellaneous and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.