HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Robbery — second degree, 11:09 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entering of dwelling or outhouse, 9:05 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Slater Court.
Petit larceny, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, noon Dec. 7, 100 block of 13th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Monday, 2800 block of North Staunton Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Jan. 2, Perry Avenue.
Information report, 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Ferguson Road.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, possession of a controlled substance, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, malicious or unlawful assault, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 2nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Kevin George Yancey, 34, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with warrant-1, DUI second offense, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm, SRL/miscellaneous and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.