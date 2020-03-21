HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Magistrate’s Office:
DRUG ARREST: Two roommates were arrested Thursday following a search warrant execution by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Rodney Lee Browne Jr., 25, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Joshua Guy Ransbottom, 21, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Investigators found approximately 229 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroin and another unknown narcotic, along with multiple plastic bags filled with marijuana, currency and digital scales, in a bedroom allegedly belonging to Browne.
Ransbottom allegedly admitted to knowing Browne sold narcotics and to delivering narcotics for Browne, along with allowing him to stay at the apartment.
Both men are housed in the Western Regional Jail. Bond had not been set, according to the jail website.
The following information was provided by reports from the Milton Police Department:
DUI: A Huntington man was arrested in Milton on Friday after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole and attempted to flee the scene.
Earl M. Myers, 40, is charged with DUI-drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Myers allegedly crashed his vehicle into a utility pole in the 200 block of East Main Street in Milton on Friday morning. He was located by police hiding under a boat on McGhee Street.
Myers was found to be in possession of more than 5.5 grams of heroin.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and while there he was found to also be in possession of nearly 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Needles, scales and extra baggies were located in the crashed vehicle.
Myers also allegedly attempted to walk out of the ER, but was caught by police.
He was taken to Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Obstructing traffic, 3:32 a.m. Friday, 20th Street and Doulton Avenue.
Brandishing, 2:43 a.m. Friday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Counterfeiting, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 31st Street.
Warrant service, deceased person, 10:24 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Thursday, 4200 block of Piedmont Road.
Battery on a government official, disorderly conduct, 6:32 p.m. Thursday, 21st Street and 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 23rd Street.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of West 7th Street.
Battery, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
Shoplifting, intoxication or drinking in public places, 10 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, third-offense DUI, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 8 1/2 alley.
Domestic battery, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.