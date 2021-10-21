HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 9:40 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Trespass, 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Runaway juvenile and battery, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:06 p.m. Sept. 6, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 14th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods and breaking and entering an auto, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of Park Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic assault, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Demarcus Anthony Perry, 27, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Sheldon Mercer, 29, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempted burglary. Bond was not set.
Charles Brandon Hill, 45, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with armed robbery. Bond was $150,000.
Christopher Todd Lewis, 29, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $75,000.
Jason Edward Ingram, 23, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts.
