HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:03 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Runaway juvenile, 9:03 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Petit larceny, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.

Stolen auto, 7:45 p.m. Monday, first block of Pullman Square.

Stolen auto, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:36 p.m. Nov. 24, 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Nov. 27, 1300 block of Elizabeth Street.

Runaway, 12:50 p.m. Monday, first block of West 6th Avenue.

Assault, 12 p.m. Nov. 25, 3200 block of Bradley Road.

Domestic battery, 1:55 p.m. Monday, 3300 block of Hughes Street.

Fraudulent use of a credit card, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Buffington Avenue.

Deceased person, 10:11 a.m. Monday, unlisted.

Warrant service, 2:46 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property, midnight Monday, first block of West 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Destruction of property, 8:54 p.m. Nov. 24, 200 block of Bellevue Road.

Shoplifting, 3:10 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Auto tampering, 1:39 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Staunton Street.

