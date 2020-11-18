Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.

Runaway, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Lower Union.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service, 9:54 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 28th Street.

Breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:25 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 9th Street.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.

Prostitution loitering, noon Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:50 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Stolen auto, 7:10 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of West 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 9:50 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

First-degree robbery, 2:36 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Malaki Leeleand McComas, 21, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $115,000.

