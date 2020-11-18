HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Runaway, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Lower Union.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:54 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:25 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Prostitution loitering, noon Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:50 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Stolen auto, 7:10 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:50 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
First-degree robbery, 2:36 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Malaki Leeleand McComas, 21, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $115,000.