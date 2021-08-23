HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:48 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:48 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 9:31 a.m. Sunday, Cypress Street and Charleston Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Saturday, 3800 block of Crane Avenue.
Insurance required, improper registration, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, leaving the scene with property damage, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 3100 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 1:14 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Destruction of property, 1:23 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Marion Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Halie Marie Holstine, 20, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and speeding. Bond was not set.
Cody Robert Whitt, 24, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active felony warrant. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was not set.
Paul Browning Jr., 24, was jailed at 1 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Elizabeth Jean Nelson, 33, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.