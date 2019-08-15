SALT ROCK - The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office:
BRANDISHING: A 46-year-old Salt Rock man faces misdemeanor brandishing charges after chasing another man with a butcher knife Tuesday night in the Holiday Park neighborhood of Salt Rock.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a knife just after 8 p.m. and met with the victim, a 42-year-old man, who was unharmed but stated the suspect had chased him with the knife.
The suspect was located nearby and became incoherent, stating among other profanities that "the government was helter-skelter," reports state. He was taken to Western Regional Jail prior to arraignment due to his state of mind.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Incident reports made public by the Huntington Police Department were not updated Wednesday.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Noah Thacker, 45, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering, fleeing on foot, destruction or injury of property and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Quentin Parker, 20, was incarcerated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. U.S. Marshals charged him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Shawn Delmar Risner, 31, was incarcerated at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Joshua Woodrum, 23, was incarcerated at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.