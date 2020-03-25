HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after an overnight stabbing occurred Wednesday along 9th Avenue in Huntington.
According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the stabbing was reported in the 900 block of 9th Avenue. At the scene, police found victim John Edward Spears, 57, with stab wounds to his buttocks and right thigh. His injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.
The suspect is a white female, about 5-foot-6 feet tall and weighing 122. The victim and suspect had only known each other for a few hours, Cornwell said.
According to booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, no arrests have been made as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:45 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:12 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of First Avenue.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, disorderly conduct, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:25 a.m. Monday, First block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11 a.m. Monday, first block of Ferrell Court.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Justin Eugene Ooten, 27, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell Count/y charged him with assault on a police officer, obstructing and battery. Bond was not set.
Jedediah Seth Turner, 22, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with robbery and battery. Bond was not set.
Anthony Ray Bell, 32, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing from an officer. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
Randall L. Mays, 38, was jailed at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.