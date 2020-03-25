HUNTINGTON — Huntington police were looking Wednesday for a woman suspected of stabbing a man along 9th Avenue in Huntington.
According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the stabbing was reported in the 900 block of 9th Avenue. Police found John Edward Spears, 57, with stab wounds to his buttocks and right thigh. His injuries were expected to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect is a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 122 pounds. The victim and suspect had only known each other for a few hours, Cornwell said.
According to booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, no arrests had been made as of press time Wednesday.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:45 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:12 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, disorderly conduct, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:25 a.m. Monday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11 a.m. Monday, unit block of Ferrell Court.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Justin Eugene Ooten, 27, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with assault on a police officer, obstructing and battery. Bond was not set.
Jedediah Seth Turner, 22, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with robbery and battery. Bond was not set.
Anthony Ray Bell, 32, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing from an officer. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
Randall L. Mays, 38, was jailed at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.