BARBOURSVILLE — A Western Regional Jail inmate suffered a fatal medical episode Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the state jail system.
Michael Lyle Martin, 60, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, had been admitted to the jail July 24 on allegations he had violated his home confinement on a felony DUI conviction.
Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, said there is no evidence of foul play. In accordance with its procedures, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is conducting an internal review, and the West Virginia State Police is investigating.
This is at least the second inmate death at the facility in less than two weeks.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
48-hour parking violation, 10:15 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Pine Street.
First-degree arson, 9:35 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.
DUI greater than .150, 10:42 p.m. Sunday, 4000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 8:40 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Fugitive from justice, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 6:03 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:50 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 16th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 13th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Baer Street.
Obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:38 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Saturday, 4600 block of Altizer Avenue.
Information report, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 12th Street.
DUI less than .150, 6:24 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Battery, 2:47 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Frances Street.
Found property, 2:09 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 1:06 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Michael Sinozich, 36, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $53,000.
Theda Elizabeth Sinozich, 37, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and DUI. Bond was $51,500.