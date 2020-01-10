HUNTINGTON — A three-week drug investigation involving the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force resulted in seven people being arrested on felony charges Thursday, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.

The Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed two search warrants, the first of which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. at 714 Jackson Ave., according to the release.

The seven arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at approximately 9 a.m. at 1047 Monroe Ave., the release said.

Those arrested were:

  • Marcellus Williams, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Brian Flint, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for intoxicating substances.
  • Mary Adkins, 1200 block of 19th Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver.
  • Vanessa Tovar-Groves, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver.
  • Michelle Klodowski, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
  • Daniel Hale, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
  • Gregory Keesee, outstanding warrants for arson and shoplifting.

A distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, sets of digital scales and packaging material were found in plain view, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.