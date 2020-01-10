HUNTINGTON — A three-week drug investigation involving the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force resulted in seven people being arrested on felony charges Thursday, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
The Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed two search warrants, the first of which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. at 714 Jackson Ave., according to the release.
The seven arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at approximately 9 a.m. at 1047 Monroe Ave., the release said.
Those arrested were:
- Marcellus Williams, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Brian Flint, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver and outstanding warrant for intoxicating substances.
- Mary Adkins, 1200 block of 19th Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver.
- Vanessa Tovar-Groves, 2700 block of 5th Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver.
- Michelle Klodowski, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
- Daniel Hale, 1047 Monroe Ave., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.
- Gregory Keesee, outstanding warrants for arson and shoplifting.
A distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, sets of digital scales and packaging material were found in plain view, according to the release.