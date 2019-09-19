The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE - Seven people were jailed on felony charges Wednesday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

John Harvey-Lee Bowen, 52, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Joshua Wayne Browning, 34, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation hold. Bond was not set.

James Robert Lowery, 61, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence (DUI), driving on a revoked license and receiving and transferring stolen property.

Alex Nicholas Neville, 29, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a parole hold. Bond was not set.

Amanda Dawn Woodrum, 32, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a probation hold. Bond was not set.

Tiffany Johnson, 37, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of false pretense. Bond was set at $30,000 cash/surety.

Christopher Stamperd, 32, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Intoxicating or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, warrant service/execution, 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Stolen auto, auto theft, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 8th Avenue.

Suspended registration, DUI, warrant service/execution, 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.

Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Boulevard and Woodland Drive.

Identity theft, 2:21 p.m. March 1, 1900 block of Willow Street.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 6 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 20th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 11th Avenue.

Stolen auto, auto theft, 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

