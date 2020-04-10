HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 1:50 a.m. Thursday, 10 mile marker Interstate 64.
Destruction of property, 2:37 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 9th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 12th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. April 1, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Joshua Adam Runyon, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny, possession of stolen property, driving while revoked and trespassing. Bond was set at $40,000 surety/cash.