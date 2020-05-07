HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Towing requirements, 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, 13 mile marker Interstate 64 eastbound.
Domestic battery, strangulation, midnight Tuesday, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, Trenton Place and 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Doulton Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Shoplifting first and second offenses, 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 5th Avenue West.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Grayson Russell Adams, 45, was jailed at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.
Brady Herman Gilkerson, 42, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a warrant for a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Matthew John Persinger, 38, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary and battery. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.