HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been missing for almost a week, according to a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office social media post.
Scott Hattis was last seen Wednesday, May 11, as he was leaving work at Sheetz on 6th Avenue.
Video footage from the gas station shows Hattis wearing his Sheetz uniform and a bright green drawstring bag. He was riding a black bike.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hattis is autistic and has been staying at the Huntington City Mission. His medications are still at the nonprofit organization since his disappearance, as are all of his belongings.
To report any information regarding Hattis, contact law enforcement by calling the non-emergency line at 304-526-8444.
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:27 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 9:27 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Ridgewood Road.
Breaking or entering auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Madison Avenue.
Stalking, 12:01 a.m. April 17, 100 block of Locust Street.
Found property, 8:42 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Tow-in, 4:27 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6:12 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Battery, 12:45 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrance.
Petit larceny, 9:45 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 11th Street Suite.
Fugitive from justice, 6:38 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 10:30 p.m. May 14, 500 block of Marcum Terrance.
Petit larceny, 4:40 Sunday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brittini Elizabeth Browning, 35, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Terrance Eric Foster, 45, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring stolen property, and two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Breanna Michelle Walker, 25, was jailed at 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving under the influence and fleeing while DUI. Bond was set at $6,500
Craig Allen Armstrong, 29, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. No bond was set.
Brittany Danielle Crisp, 36, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice.
Ashley Nicole Hicks, 36, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with home confinement violation and escape. Bond was not set.